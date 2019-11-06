It's Tuesday, which means 13 ON YOUR SIDE is looking forward to the weekend with the help of Grand Rapids Kids.

The 'World's Largest Bounce House' will be in Grand Rapids, at the Deltaplex this weekend. Starting Friday you can navigate the 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course complete with a maze, climbing walls and inflatable jungle.

The funds raised go to Pack Your Back, a non-profit that provides supplies and resources to children in need.

Calling all artists! The Chalk Art Fest begins Friday night at Tanger Outlets in Byron Center. It continues all day on Saturday. Your whole family will be amazed at the incredible images that seem to spring to life from the flat pavement. There will even be a Kids Chalk event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., when chalk will be provided.

Heading north where the Rockford Summer Celebration kicks off the season. For the 51st time this event will delight people of all ages with a parade, carnival, tons of vendors, crafts and food.

Or head to Muskegon Heights where the Community Celebration will feature games, crafts, vendors, concerts and so much more in Rowan Park. The city parade kicks off at 10AM on Saturday, while a live band will take the stage that night.

