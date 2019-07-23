GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every Tuesday we help you plan your weekend with the assistance of GRKids.com.

On Friday, experience the wonders of farm life in West Michigan at the Muskegon County Youth Fair. Each year, kids all throughout the area work hard on an assortment of projects. This is their opportunity to show the product of their hard work with the community. In addition to auctions, shows and competitions, there will be lots of free family games such as the water balloon toss, egg run, flying chickens, horseshoe toss, disc the field, toss the pig, horse race, feed the horse and more.

Stop by the De Witt Birds of Prey Center during an open house style program and watch a naturalist feed our resident raptors. You will learn about the habitats the birds live in, some of their adaptations, and what they love to eat. Bring a snack for yourself if you’d like, no registration is necessary and it is a free event.

Every Saturday The Grand Rapids Public Museum hosts curiosity labs. Curiosity Labs feature fun, hands-on activities themed around science for all ages. Highlights visitors can expect include: learning how a watershed works through the Museum’s water table and utilizing an Augmented Reality sandbox in which by moving and building the sand, visitors can create erupting volcanoes, rivers, oceans, mountains. This is free with general admission and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sunday the Midway Theater Company presents three performances of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe ballet. Showtime on Sunday is 1 p.m. at Calvin College’s Auditorium, cost is $10.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.