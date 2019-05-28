It's Tuesday, which means 13 ON YOUR SIDE is looking forward to the weekend with the help of Grand Rapids Kids.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum just opened a new exhibit that puts emphasis on the social movements that made up a large portion of our country's history.Changing America: The Emancipation Proclamation, 1863, and the March on Washington, 1963 examines the relationship between the two major movements. They may be separated by 100 years, but they were both the result of decades of actions, resistance, and organization.

The exhibit was created by the Smithsonian's National Museum of African History and Culture, and the National History of American History. It has been seen nationwide, but here in West Michigan, will include some extra artifacts and stories that show the local impact. The exhibit will also include a place where visitors can share their own stories. Those will be added to the GRPM's digital archive.

"Newsies" the musical is on stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theater.

Disney's hit is packed with singing and dancing. It tells a compelling story about the power paper boys who banded together to fight for what's right against newspaper publishing giants. Shows are on Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2.

Grab your kiddos and head to Renew Mama studio for a 4 year anniversary party. Kids yoga is from 9:15-10, family yoga is from 10:15-11. The studio is on northland Drive in Grand Rapids. Cost is $4.

