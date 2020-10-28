What's Up This Weekend: Halloween, Dia De Los Muertos events

Keep in mind these events involve proper social distancing and mask-wearing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is almost here, and there are many ways to celebrate in West Michigan. Keep in mind these events involve proper social distancing and mask-wearing.

Here's a rundown of What's Up This Weekend!

Watch professional carving of a giant 1,300 pound pumpkin in downtown Grand Rapids. The free event is happening from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, in Rosa Parks Circle.

A costume contest kicks off at 5 p.m. and includes the chance to win a $100 gift card to a local downtown Grand Rapids business. There will also be games, food trucks and the first 100 kids get a free pumpkin.

For a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt, head to Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids. Register in advance, and kids get a prize when they solve all the mysteries. This event is on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. admission is $3 for non-members.

On the lakeshore, the Tunnel of Terror is back at Quality Car Wash in Holland. The $15 haunted wash will be at the 499 East 8th Street location. It’s running Friday and Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m.

Also in Holland is the Merchants and Makers Holiday Shopping Market. Kick off the holiday shopping season with 60 local vendors, outside at the Civic Center. It’s all happening Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and entry is free.

To celebrate Dia De Los Muertos, go to Studio Park in Grand Rapids. There will be English and Spanish showings of Disney's Coco, food, activities, and goodie bags.

Tickets are sold in groups of 4 for $20, the English version is at 1 p.m., the Spanish version is at 4 p.m.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.