GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every Wednesday, we help you plan your weekend, with Grand Rapids Kids. Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer. Soak up every last bit of the season, with all the fun happening this weekend in West Michigan.

The Logging Festival is happening Friday through Sunday in downtown Newaygo.

The River Country Chamber of Commerce Newaygo County hosts the event to show visitors the rich logging history, on which the town of Newaygo was founded. People can enjoy chainsaw carvings, a professional lumber jack competition, log rolling demonstrations, horse pulls, and the Little Miss LumberJill & Little Mr. LumberJack contest.

There is also a museum exhibit showcasing items from the logging boom on the Muskegon River. It's all happening Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Muskegon Polish Festival is also this Labor Day weekend, on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days. The two-day festival offers polish food, polka music, dancing, cultural activities, a children's area, Catholic mass, and more.

The festival will be in Hackley Park in Downtown Muskegon. It's $5 for anyone 21 and over, people under 21 are free. Admission is free on Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p m.

Also kicking off on Friday is the GrandCon Gaming Convention. It’s is a family-friendly board gaming event, where you can play hobby games, go to seminars, take part in tournaments, and meet people in the industry. The convention runs Friday and Saturday at DeVos Place Convention Center.

Finally, if shopping is more your style, the South Haven All-Crafts Fair is this weekend in South Haven.

The fair is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m, to 4 p.m. at Stanley Johnston Park.

Featuring more than 150 vendors, you’ll find unique arts and crafts during this two-day event.

There will also be 14 food trucks there to try, while you shop around.

For more information about these events and many others, lo g onto GRKids.com and subscribe to their daily newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO:

More events featured on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.