Back by popular demand, GR Kids is teaming up with Action Wake Park, a cable wake-boarding facility in Hudsonville, for an amazing water sports experience. No matter what your skill level, the park is ready to teach you and your kiddos a new water sport. From paddle sports to kneeboarding, wake boarding and skiing -- they have something for just about everyone. This event sold out last year so make sure you sign up early, it's $15.

If getting into the water this weekend doesn't sound like your kind of fun, maybe an comic-themed event at the Grand Rapids Public Library is more your speed. Go geek out on Saturday at the main branch location in Grand Rapids. The library is hosting brainstorming sessions, tips on designs and facilitating conversation between comic-lovers.

New York Times bestselling author, Jeffrey Brown, will be there as well to meet and discuss his books as well as other favorites. There will also be a cosplay costume contest. This event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Zeeland High School's robotics team is partnering with the City of Zeeland to host the first ever STEM Day in the park. It will happen at Lawrence Street on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There's STEM-related for the whole family, including activities that celebrate science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

On Sunday, the Whitecaps host Helen Devos Children's Hospital Family Day. First pitch is at 6 p.m. and better yet: the first 1,000 kids eat free! They can also get autographs and play catch on the field before the game. Tickets start at $9 and children under two are free.

