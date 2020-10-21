What's Up This Weekend: Virtual River Bank Run and family-friendly Halloween events

A weekend away from Halloween, there's plenty happening in West Michigan, with coronavirus safety precautions in place.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here's a look at what's happening in West Michigan this weekend.

This week is your last chance to clock-in your time for the Amway River Bank Run. After initially being postponed due to COVID-19, the race went virtual this year. Runners have between now and Saturday to take part.

Then there will be a drive-through event at Millennium Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate. Participants get a 2020 River Bank Run shirt, finisher’s medal and a face mask.

For some family-friendly fun, Meijer Gardens is the place to be.

Hallowee-Ones is happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. Kids can come dressed in costume, listen to Halloween-themed stories and go on a hunt.

Then on Saturday, check out the Spooky Sculpture Walk from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. During the guided walk, kids can practice examining the sculptures while having some holiday fun.

These events are included with admission.

For more Halloween activities, head to the Cedar Springs Community Pumpkin Giveaway. It’s happening on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cedar Trails Elementary.

The event is a drive-through, with COVID-19 precautions in place. Although there won’t be games due to those restrictions, there will be pumpkins, food and other entertainment.

You can also enjoy live theater from the comfort of your car Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Drive-In Series presents Dracula.

Catch the volunteer actors in action at the DeltaPlex. On Friday and Saturday there are shows at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and one Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 per car.

There are several trunk-or-treat events happening this weekend as well.

Keep in mind the CDC lists those as high-risk activities for spreading the virus.

