What's Up This Weekend: Zoo Goes Boo, Pop-Up Fall Festival, Grand Rapids Marathon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we get closer to Halloween, the fall events are in full swing. Here's a look at some of the main events happening in West Michigan.

John Ball Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration, Zoo Goes Boo, is happening this weekend and next. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

As in years past, the zoo will be transformed with decorations and people in costume. But because of the pandemic, there are changes to the treat and entertainment plans.

Instead of the treat stations, there will be a one-way treat trail, with socially distanced booths. Also be sure to bring your mask.

Tickets are $13 dollars for adults and $11 dollars for kids. You can reserve your tickets here.

At Woodland Mall this Saturday, there will be a Pop-Up Fall Festival, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Either drive through or walk up to buy fall foods, like elephant ears, caramel apples, caramel corn, donuts and cider

You can buy a $10 ticket for the activities, including a bounce house, corn maze and train ride. These activities run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy your ticket online or at the door.

The attraction area will be limited to 100 people or less, and will be sanitized in-between sessions.

Also on Saturday is Pumpkins with the Police, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s being hosted by the Kent County Sheriff's Office at Algoma Sports Park.

At the free event, you can decorate pumpkins and eat donuts.

For all the runners out there, Saturday is your last day to sign up for the Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon.

It's going to look different than years past. For the safety of runners, staff, volunteers and sponsors, it’s all virtual this year.

Runners can complete their marathon or half marathon between now and October 25.

