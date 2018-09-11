GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Here's a look at some of the Veterans Day events you can enjoy coming up this weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Veterans Day Parade

Downtown Big Rapids, 11 a.m. (10 a.m. staging)

Sunday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony

Holland Civic Center, 270 8th Street, Holland, 2 p.m.

Veterans Day Ceremony

Causeway Veterans Memorial Park, Muskegon, 11 a.m.

Don't see your event here? E-mail the news desk to let us know about it!

Thank you, veterans!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM