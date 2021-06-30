You can taste over 100 whiskeys from around the world at an event coming to GR

Whiskey Business, a tasting event, is headed to the DeVos Place in August.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whiskey Business, a tasting event featuring over 100 whiskeys from around the world, is returning to the DeVos Place on Saturday, August 21 at 7 p.m.

Attendees will get to taste a selection of single malt, blended scotches, Irish, bourbon, Tennessee, Michigan and Canadian whiskey, according to the event team.

Visitors will be able to meet with brand ambassadors from various whiskey companies, who can offer insights into each of the drinks. Numerous restaurants will be in attendance, providing whiskey-inspired appetizers. There will also be live music throughout the evening. Attendees must be 21 years or older.

Tickets bought in advance are $65 for VIP and $45 for general admission. Both tickets include a commemorative rocks glass, a keepsake photo, games and live entertainment.

VIP tickets allow for early entry into the event, starting at 6 p.m. and 15 drink sample tickets. A general admission ticket includes 10 sample tickets.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Whiskey Business website here.

