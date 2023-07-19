13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings team does yoga ahead of annual yoga festival

In preparation for the Wild Zen Yoga Fest, the morning team got a lesson in mindfulness and meditation.

TRUFANT, Mich. — The third annual Wild Zen Yoga Fest is happening this weekend in West Michigan, encouraging people to move their body, ease their mind and elevate their soul.

Festival founder Carrie Labarge said the event is open to everyone, from experienced yogis to those who have never tried yoga before. The goal is for everyone to feel relaxed, restored and renewed by the end of the week.

We thought this sounded beneficial to the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings team, so we got together with Labarge to learn a few of the moves.

Wild Zen Yoga Fest is being held Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23 at the Smiling Acres property in Trufant. For the full schedule and ticket information, click here.

