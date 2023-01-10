Grand Haven's Wine About Winter event returning on Jan. 20

The event hopes to bring warmth to the lakeshore community.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven’s Wine About Winter event is coming back for its 12th year.

Grand Haven Main Street’s annual wine tasting is set for Friday, Jan. 20. Businesses will be hosting tastings, food samplings and winter festivities. Eighteen different stores, restaurants and businesses are participating in the event, and are hoping to show off the city’s shopping district throughout the winter, along the city’s heated sidewalks.

Jeremy Swiftney, Grand Haven Main Street's Executive Director says, “This event, and events like it, are held so that residents and visitors alike can enjoy our historic and vibrant Downtown & Centertown businesses. An added plus is it helps our Lakeshore and local economy thrive.”

Some businesses are even offering non-alcoholic and food options for visitors, like hot cider and desserts.

Admission is granted by buying a commemorative wine glass for $5. Tasting tickets will be on sale at select businesses for $3. Proceeds from the event will go towards funding “Main Street vibrancy and beautification” projects.

The tastings start at 5 p.m. and last call is at 8 p.m.

More information about the event can be found on their website or by scanning the QR code on their posters.

