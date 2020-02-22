COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Today you can enjoy local beer, food and live music at the 15th Annual Winter Beer Festival. Tickets are still on sale, so grab one before they're gone. Sales end at 12 p.m.

There will be more than 100 breweries as well as nearly 850 beers to try. It's all happening at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park.

Experience Grand Rapids wants people to stay safe. That's why they're providing hotel guests at several local hotels with a $20 Uber voucher.

For more information on the Winter Beer Festival, click here.

RELATED: Bill proposes getting rid of tokens at beer festivals

RELATED: Winter Beer Fest will feature German-inspired brews and foods from Cedar Springs Brewing

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.