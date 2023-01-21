Great Skate Returns This Weekend!

For the first time in several years, the Great Skate event is returning to Rosa Parks Circle. Here are the details:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been several years since Rosa Parks Circle has hosted The Great Skate event as part of Winterfest, but that changes this year!

The event will return Saturday, Jan. 21 starting at noon and last through Sunday at 10 p.m., a full 34 consecutive hours. Admission is free, but skating will cost $4 for adults and $2 for kids.

According to the Griffins Hockey website , festivities include heated activity tents hosted by numerous museums from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, horse-drawn carriage rides from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and winter sports demonstrations starting at 1 p.m. and going until 6 p.m. There will also be caricatures from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Some events do cost extra.

Then at 10 p.m. Saturday, the skate around the clock portion kicks off with the Griffins players! This will run for 24 hours, and the public can skate with members of the team.

The event is used to raise money for the Griffins Youth Foundation, which helps more than 400 kids participate in the sport of hockey at no cost to them. It also assists in providing programs that help kids develop academically, socially and physically.

For more information about the foundation, visit www.griffinskids.org.

