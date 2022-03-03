Women's Expo returns to Grand Rapids

The three-day expo brings hundreds of vendors, activities and seminars to West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the 24th year, the West Michigan Women's Expo is returning to Grand Rapids to bring hundreds of exhibits and seminars to DeVos Place.

The three-day expo will offer everything from shopping, activities, educational talks and more. Organizers say the expo is the largest consumer event for women in West Michigan. Hundreds of businesses represented will be owned by women or centered around women.

“From shopping to fashion to health and wellness, this year’s expo promises to offer a fun experience to the women of West Michigan,” said Pam Glass, President of Kohler Expos, Inc. “The very best from around our state will be on hand, providing demonstrations, sampling and interactive activities in a fun setting.”

Activities include canvas painting, meet-and-greets with local authors, arts and crafts, massages and more. A variety of vendors will include health and wellness, beauty and skincare, travel, finances and other interests impacting West Michigan women.

The expo also gives women a chance to give back to their communities. Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will be accepting blood donations, and nonprofit Hand2Hand will collect nonperishable food and snacks for elementary school children.

In addition, women attending the expo can take a seat at the 13 ON YOUR SIDE booth to enjoy our newscasts.

The expo will run from March 18-20. Admission is $11 for adults and $9 for children ages 6 to 14. For more information on expo operation hours, exhibits and more, click here.

