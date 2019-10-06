GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Big Bounce America is bringing the world's largest bounce house to Grand Rapids on Friday.

For three days from June 14-16, families can check out the bounce house at the DeltaPlex Arena at 2500 Turner Ave. Included with the bounce house are basketball hoops, an inflatable obstacle course and a giant slide.

There will also be an inflatable forest, jungle animals, trucks, boats and more.

All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to Pack Your Back—a nonprofit created by Central Michigan University students in 2016. More than 25,000 people have benefited from Pack Your Back with school supply distributions, holiday giveaways and leadership conferences.

Tickets to Big Bounce America are $15 for kids under the age of 7, $17 for kids under 15, and $20 for ages 16 and up.

