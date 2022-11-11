WWE Raw making tour stop in Grand Rapids in February

The show will take over Van Andel Arena and feature favorites including Matt Riddle, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WWE fans, get ready! Your favorite WWE Raw superstars are making a tour stop in Grand Rapids in February!

The show is Monday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online or at the Van Andel Arena box office.

WWE Raw has been running every Monday since 1993 and has been broadcast live from 208 arenas over the globe.

