Young Professionals of Color Conference returning to GR for 12th year

The conference is an opportunity for young people of color to network, discuss the challenges they face and learn more about building their careers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 12th annual Young Professionals of Color Conference (YPCC) is coming to Grand Rapids on May 3.

This year, the conference is taking place in person for the first time in several years due to COVID-19. It was previously held virtually with over 600 participants.

The conference is a professional development opportunity for young people of color to network and discuss the challenges they face as they work toward their careers.

"The main purpose of the conference, though, is to reach our next generation of leaders for people of color," said Lisa Marie Barkel, the event's co-chair. "You know, it's just a matter of showing them that West Michigan needs them, there's a place for them here, and providing them with those tools so that they can be successful in the careers that they want to have as they move forward."

The conference's key speaker will be Dr. Lisa Lowery, MD, who is an Adolescent Medicine specialist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital-Corewell Health Medical Group. Lowery will address institutional racism and ways to enact change.

There will also be small breakout groups for participants to learn more about higher education, career building, financial growth, skill set development and pathways to success.

The conference takes place May 3 at Grand Rapids Community College. For more information, click here.

