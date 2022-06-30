Young Professionals of Color Conference kicks off Thursday

The conference will focus on networking, resume building and teaching participants how to be professional without losing their identity at the same time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A virtual conference aimed at helping young minorities navigate the professional world is set to kick off on Thursday at noon.

The Young Professionals of Color Conference, hosted by Cascade Engineering, will focus on networking, resume building and teaching participants how to be professional without losing their identity at the same time.

Jeremy Payne, an accountant who's part of the virtual conference, said they will also teach people how to properly climb the corporate ladder.

"In my opinion, particularly for all for young people of color, like we need as much information as we can get," Payne said. "It's important to know like, what resources are out there, then to hear from people who are in your corner people who have taken the journey who are later in their careers, just kind of like listen to them and see just some of the insights that they have to give you."

Payne said the theme of this year's event is taking care of yourself socially, emotionally and professionally.

