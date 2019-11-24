GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Almost 100 athletes are competing in Mary Free Bed's 21st annual Junior Wheelchair Basketball tournament this weekend.

There are 15 teams of kids from the ages of 7-18 coming from Detroit, Ann Arbor and Ohio to compete in the tournament.

Some of the teams include the Turnstone Flyers from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Motor City Wheelz from Detroit, the Cincinnati Dragons and the Ann Arbor Rollverines.

The tournament started on Saturday and continues on Sunday at the Mary Free Bed YMCA in Grand Rapids.

