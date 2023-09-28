John Ball Zoo prepares to celebrate Halloween with Zoo Goes Boo event

Throughout the month of October, the zoo will become a Halloween haven complete with decorations, face painting and trick-or-treating.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is preparing to transform its grounds for the upcoming Zoo Goes Boo Halloween celebration.

Throughout the month of October, the zoo will become a Halloween haven complete with decorations, face painting and trick-or-treating. The animals will get to experience the joy of spooky season as well with Halloween-themed enrichment and special experiences for visitors to see.

“We are so excited to host Zoo Goes Boo again this year and offer amazing performances and activities for the whole family alongside our animals,” said Mariah Malone, events coordinator at John Ball Zoo. “Zoo Goes Boo is a favorite event among many of our guests, and each year we look forward to making it bigger and better than ever.”

Other special events and performances that will be held this year include magicians, music, jugglers, visits from favorite spooky characters, stilt walkers and more.

Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and bring reusable bags for trick-or-treating. Teal pumpkins full of allergy-friendly treat options will be placed at each treat location.

Zoo Goes Boo will be held on Oct. 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a member-exclusive hour from 9-10 a.m.

Tickets are available online or at the zoo, but the zoo does recommend purchasing them ahead of time.

