GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo brought back Wizarding Weekends for another year.

For the first two weekends in September, wizards and muggles are invited to go to zoo for an "enchanting" experience.

On Sept. 7-8 and Sept. 14-15, the zoo is transformed into a magical world. There will be interactive exhibits, activities, crafts, games, entertainment and food for the whole family.

The zoo encourages people to put on their robes, grab a wand and come out for the event.

Admission prices and hours can be seen here.

