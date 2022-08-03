Family-friendly Hippie Fest coming to West Michigan in June

The family-run festival is a celebration of peace and love with food, live music, bohemian shopping, sideshow entertainment and a vintage hippie car show.

TRUFANT, Mich. — A family-run festival celebrating peace and love is coming to West Michigan this June.

The grassroots travelling Hippie Fest is making a stop for two days in Trufant on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

The festival is promoted as a place where free-spirited people from across the country gather to celebrate peace, love and all things groovy.

Hippie Fest will be held at the Treetoad Family Farm and will feature live music, bohemian shopping, a vintage hippie car show, DIY tie-dye, giant bubble garden, cirque performers, kids activities, delicious food and more.

The event is family-friendly and kids under the age of 10 can get in free.

Tickets must be reserved online in advance of the festival. It's $15 for a single day ticket and $25 for a two day ticket.

The event is rain or shine and goes from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

