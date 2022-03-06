x
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert announce tour stop in Grand Rapids

The two artists will be in Grand Rapids on Nov. 9 as part of their US arena tour.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hard rock music will mix with country this winter as Five Finger Death Punch announced a tour stop in Grand Rapids with Brantley Gilbert.

The bands have joined forces this fall into the winter season and will stop in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in addition to newcomer Cory Marks

Five Finger Death Punch are ready to release their ninth album on Friday. 

Fan club pre-sales for both artists start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. All other pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. 

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 at VanAndelArena.com.

Credit: Jeff Daly/Invision/AP
Brantley Gilbert performs during the Tortuga Music Festival at South Point Park on April 13, 2014 in Ft Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)


Gilbert has been working on new music to be released later this year. 

For more about each band and the tour, visit fivefinderdeathpunch.com and brantleygilbert.com.

Credit: Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
From left, Jason Hook, Zoltan Bathory, Ivan Moody, Jeremy Spencer, and Chris Kael of Five Finger Death Punch attend the 6th Annual Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia on April 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

   

