Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert announce tour stop in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hard rock music will mix with country this winter as Five Finger Death Punch announced a tour stop in Grand Rapids with Brantley Gilbert.

The bands have joined forces this fall into the winter season and will stop in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in addition to newcomer Cory Marks.

Five Finger Death Punch are ready to release their ninth album on Friday.

Fan club pre-sales for both artists start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. All other pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 at VanAndelArena.com.





Gilbert has been working on new music to be released later this year.

For more about each band and the tour, visit fivefinderdeathpunch.com and brantleygilbert.com.

