JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One Florida man will have you saying “wow” with his impressive hip-hop dance moves.

In a video posted to Facebook and Instagram by 1 Vibe Dance a man is getting his groove on to Post Malone’s song “Wow.”

PopSugar says the man’s name is Mike Alancourt and he was at a 1 Vibe Dance studio in Jacksonville when the video was taken.

The video has gotten so much attention on social media, rapper Post Malone re-posted it to his page.

Will Smith also shared the video on his Instagram page and tagged an account that features more dancing videos.

