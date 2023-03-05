Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum hosts 'An Evening with Chris Martin' tonight

The event comes in the middle of the "America At The Crossroads: The GUITAR And A Changing Nation" exhibition that is currently at the museum.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is hosting a special event tonight that is free to the public.

The event is "An Evening with Chris Martin" and highlights the iconic C.F. Martin & Co guitar brand and its owner.

Chris Martin is the sixth-generation owner of the guitar brand, Martin Guitar. The company has been making some of the highest quality acoustic guitars since 1833.

The event comes in the middle of the "America At The Crossroads: The GUITAR And A Changing Nation" exhibition that is currently at the museum.

An Evening with Chris Martin includes a performance by the Lansing School of Rock House Band, prototypes of acoustic guitars from Martin's personal collection, stories from Martin's time with the company and a performance by Martin and singer/songwriter Craig Thatcher.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with the Lansing School of Rock House Band performance ad Martin takes the stage at 7 p.m.

The event is completely free to the public.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.