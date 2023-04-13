Getty Drive-In set to open for 80th season next week

It's back! The iconic Getty will be offering a deal on double-features for the first two weeks of the season.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the 80th year, the Getty Drive-In in Muskegon is ready to kick off the summer season next week! The first drive-in movie showing of the year will take place on Wednesday, April 19.

There will be a $5 special for single-features on the first two nights of the season.

The iconic drive-in is boasting some updated technology, but the experience will still feel like a classic drive-in, with audio broadcasted through FM radio and movies projected onto the big screen.

“We’ve made important presentation updates, but preserved the relaxed, fun vibe of the Getty,” says Emily Loeks, a family business owner. “The biggest change has been our upgrades to projection and sound. Otherwise, we’ve kept a lot the same. Kids run around in flip flops and barefoot, set up camp chairs, string hammocks between cars and make expeditions to the playground and concession stand. It's a memorable way to experience a movie.”

During the first two weeks of the season, the Getty will be offering these double-features:

Super Mario Bros Movie / Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The Pope’s Exorcist / 65

Evil Dead Rise / Shazam

Covenant / Creed III

The Getty will also be showing "Fast X", "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning" and "Barbie" later this summer.

The Getty first opened in 1944.

