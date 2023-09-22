Light up the night with Kentwood 'Glow in the Park' event this October

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood's "Glow in the Park" is back again to light up the night this October at Veterans Memorial Park.
The annual event is a family-favorite full of glow-themed activities, games, music and more.
Glow in the Park takes place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. and costs $5 per person.
People can also purchase an event t-shirt that glows for an additional $15.
Some of the glow-themed activities include:
- Light up playground games
- A 0.25-1.0 fun run/walk
- Glow dance party
- Glow costume contest
- Glow crafts
The fun run kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and the costume contest is scheduled for 8 p.m.
S&S Bailey's Concession will be at the event again this year serving elephant ears, deep fried Oreos and drinks.
To learn more about the event, register or be a volunteer, click here.
