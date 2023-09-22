Light up the night with Kentwood 'Glow in the Park' event this October

The annual party is back again this October, lighting up the night at Veterans Memorial Park in Kentwood.

The annual event is a family-favorite full of glow-themed activities, games, music and more.

Glow in the Park takes place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. and costs $5 per person.

People can also purchase an event t-shirt that glows for an additional $15.

Some of the glow-themed activities include:

Light up playground games

A 0.25-1.0 fun run/walk

Glow dance party

Glow costume contest

Glow crafts

The fun run kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and the costume contest is scheduled for 8 p.m.

S&S Bailey's Concession will be at the event again this year serving elephant ears, deep fried Oreos and drinks.

