Miami's sassiest seniors are in Grand Rapids for the weekend

It’s said to be a professional stage performance unlike any Golden Girls tribute you’ve ever seen before. The four female characters known around the world are being played by four men, with one cast member from Detroit, one from Jackson and another from the Upper Peninsula.

Vince Kelley will portray “Blanche” in the show. He said, “Golden Girls fans are obviously going to come in and get just slapped in the face with nostalgia. I mean you can see on the set, every detail is painstakingly recreated as best as we possibly can,” adding that, “if you don’t know anything about Golden Girls, we bring it to 2023. So, the show is as if it never went off the air. It’s a continuation of all those fun characters and tropes that you know from the show but told through the lens of today. We’re dealing with, you know, senior drug care and apps where people can meet up for an illicit affair and all that kind of fun stuff that we deal with today.”