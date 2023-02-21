'Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue' coming to DeVos Performance Hall

Male actors star as the iconic characters Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose as they perform a parody of the classic show set in 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose are coming to the DeVos Performance Hall stage in June.

An all-male cast is reprising the roles of your favorite Golden Girls characters as they reimagine the women in a modern-day storyline.

The Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue follows the girls in 2023 with an all-new script that parodies the original.

We join the cast as Sophia is out on bail after being busted for running a drug ring for retirees, Blanche and Rose founded CreakN, a dating app for seniors, and Dorothy is trying to hold it all together.

The all-male cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Troy.

The play is written by Robert Leleux and directed by Eric Swanson, co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company.

The show will run for four performances at DeVos Performance Hall on June 8 through June 11.

Tickets start at $30, with a $99 VIP experience that includes a meet and greet with the cast members available.

This is an all-ages show, but some of the humor is adult in nature and may not be suitable for younger viewers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at DeVosPerformanceHall.com.

