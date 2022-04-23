Grand Rapids Ballet presents 2 weekends of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

The Grand Rapids Ballet continues its 50th anniversary celebration with performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Ballet continues its 50th anniversary celebration this weekend with a performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Watch as Michigan’s only professional ballet company brings to life one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies.

The production is full of magical spells cast by the king and queen of fairies, plus mischief-maker Puck. Ballet officials say audience members will not need to be familiar with "A Midsummer Night's Dream" to enjoy the performance.

The performance will also include the classical work “Serenade.”

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" will use the entire ballet company—not just professional dancers, but students as well.

It’s a performance more than two years in the making.

“We've been rehearsing it since the fall of 2019. And so it's been two and a half years that we've been waiting to do this production," said artistic director James Sofranko. "So finally, finally, we are ready to put it on the stage and have people coming into the theater. So we can do that live production of it. So it's been a long time coming and we're very excited and eager to put it on."

You can catch “A Midsummer Night's Dream” at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre this weekend and next.

Tickets start at $36 online. For more information on the production and the Grand Rapids Ballet, click here.

