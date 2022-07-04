Watch Grand Haven celebrate the Fourth of July from home

Grand Haven is celebrating with their infamous fireworks show after canceling in 2021.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's fireworks show is known to be one of their main attractions during the holiday weekend, and despite clearing out the beach earlier for 'multiple problems' the celebration will continue.

The best part: you can watch here from wherever you are like us!

The show will start around 10 p.m.

It begins with a Musical Fountain show and then the fireworks and festive patriotic music.

If any severe weather occurs the fireworks will stop immediately for safety.

Grand Haven's city council voted to cancel their fireworks show back in 2021 due to traffic.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.