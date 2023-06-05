Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival returns to downtown this weekend

You're invited to visit Calder Plaza this weekend to immerse yourself in Asian-Pacific culture, music, food and much more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Later this week, Calder Plaza will once again be a hub for a celebration of Asian-Pacific culture.

From Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival returns to downtown.

From showcasing the area's diverse cultures, music, dance, food, vendors and more, organizers say there's something to enjoy for just about everyone.

The event will host 19 food vendors, interactive games for the kids, karaoke, and the opportunity for the community to connect with Asian-Pacific businesses.

This annual event is Michigan's largest Asian-Pacific celebration, featuring a fantastic lineup of local and international talent, including musicians, dancers, and other performers.

Be sure to catch SuddenRush, the popular Hmong-Canadian rock band from Canada, a Vietnamese variety show, multiple cultural performances from various Asian-Pacific countries, a K-Pop dance contest, dances from the Pacific Islands, games, and friendly competitions like the spicy noodle challenge, and other exciting family games.

The festival has something for everyone: interactive games, kids' activities, workshops, competitions, group games, cornhole tournaments, karaoke, and more!

It's also an excellent opportunity to connect with businesses, organizations, and individuals who promote and celebrate Asian-Pacific American culture. Plus, our newest award, GRAPF elder of the year, recognizes the contributions of our senior community members.

