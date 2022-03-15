Grand Rapids attorney appears in '90 Day Fiancé' spin-off episode, shares experience

A Muskegon woman is ready to marry a Tunisian man she's never met on a reality TV show. Here's how a Grand Rapids attorney suggested she navigate a prenup.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two West Michigan natives appeared in the latest episode of the popular reality TV show 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

It's one of the many spinoffs of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé, where cameras follow international couples on their path to marriage. Each couple utilizes a 90-day visa to travel overseas where they'll decide whether to get hitched or send their partner home.

Muskegon native Memphis, 34, traveled to Tunisia with plans to marry 28-year-old Hamza during this season.

Despite a significant language barrier and tensions with fiancé Hamza and his family, Memphis wanted to move forward with a traditional wedding overseas.

Sunday's Episode 13 of Season 5, titled There's No Fear in Love, featured a prenup consultation with Grand Rapids attorney Matthew DeLange who is a partner for MI Family Law Center.

They connected with one another over a video conference call.

"What came out during the episode or during the show is the fact that she was looking to get married in 40 to 48 hours after I was doing the consult. Needless to say, that's not enough time to get a prenuptial agreement done, let alone an international one as she's from Muskegon, Michigan, and he's from Tunisia, and they were getting married in Tunisia," attorney DeLange said.

Memphis said because of the time difference she was having issues contacting an attorney in Michigan but wanted to make sure no matter what happens with her relationship, her kids would be safe.

"If he decides he doesn't want to be with me anymore, I don't think he should have access to my assets. I have to protect my kids," Memphis said.

DeLange's legal advice was to push the wedding back because she would take on more of a risk doing a postnup.

"That's not what I was hoping to hear," Memphis said during the video consultation.

Will we learn if Memphis and Hamza move forward with their relationship?

We may find out in the next episode scheduled for Sunday, March 20.

Two other people from Michigan appear in this season: Gino, 51, from Canton and 52-year-old Ben from Fraser.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres Sunday, April 17.

