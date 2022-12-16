Grand Rapids Ballet preparing for final weekend of 'The Nutcracker'

This year's performance is special for the Grand Rapids Ballet, as it's celebrating its 50th anniversary.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking for something fun and festive for the whole family, this is your last weekend to check out the Grand Rapids Ballet's annual performance of "The Nutcracker."

This year's performance is special for the Grand Rapids Ballet, as it's celebrating its 50th anniversary.

We spoke with one of the dancers about the show, which has become a holiday tradition for many people.

"It's a great opportunity to celebrate the fine arts. There's choir singers along with the orchestra, and we're all classically trained dancers," said company dancer Nathan Young. "So it's a great time of year for your everyday citizen to come see such a high quality classical artform, all of them together in one great performance."

"The Nutcracker" follows the story of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier as they lead Clara through the Land of the Sweets. During their journey, they encounter battle scenes, holiday celebrations and meet the Nutcracker.

The show runs Friday through Sunday. There is an evening performance Friday and Saturday, with two matinees planned for Saturday and Sunday.

DeVos Place does have a no bag policy and will only allow small clutches inside unless you have a medical reason.

Tickets are still available. To secure your tickets to "The Nutcracker", click here.

