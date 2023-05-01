Cast, crew illness cancels two performances at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

The Civic Theatre said a few team members tested positive for COVID-19, and others are having symptoms. Performances Wednesday and Thursday are canceled.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 illness among cast and crew at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is forcing the cancelation of two performances of Something Rotten! this week.

The Civic Theatre said a few team members tested positive for COVID, and some others have COVID-like symptoms, so they're canceling performances on Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 11.

If you have tickets to see the musical on either of those days, you can exchange your tickets for one of the remaining performances.

Organizers suggest performance dates on May 17 and May 19 for the best availability.

You can find detailed instructions on how to exchange tickets here.

If no additional dates work for you, the Civic Theatre says you can get a voucher for your tickets. Those will be valid for any performance through the 2023/2024 season.

You'll need to contact the Box Office to do so: 616-222-6650 (select option 1) or email tickets@grct.org.

Or if you'd just like your money back, you can receive a refund for the value of your tickets in the form of payment used at purchase.

Posted by Grand Rapids Civic Theatre on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

