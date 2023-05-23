Watch local films showcased at Wealthy Street Theatre Wednesday night

Open Projector Night returns to the Wealthy Street Theatre Wednesday to showcase short films with a Michigan connection.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday night, join filmmakers with connections to Michigan as they showcase their short films at the Wealthy Street Theatre.

The Grand Rapids Film Society is hosting the third installment of Open Projector Night at the theatre after moving it from the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA).

"Open Projector Night has been going on for years. It originally started at the UICA, back in about 2012. It ran for a while, and then the pandemic hit. So UICA had to close its doors, I lost my career. Luckily, wealthy theater reached out to me and asked me if we wanted to revive it here," said Nicholas Hartman, film coordinator and head of the Grand Rapids Film Society.

Open Projector Night is a recurring event that presents work of local, regional and national filmmakers with a tie to our home state.

The event on Wednesday will screen 11 local films that are each under 20 minutes in length.

"It's a mixtape of cinema. So it's all local, short films and all made in Michigan. They are connected through Michigan either through content location or crew... This show specifically we have narrative films, we have experimental films, we have documentary films, we have comedy, music videos, it's all over the board," Hartman said about Wednesday's Open Projector Night.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the films begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for general admission and $6 for CMC, Wealthy Theatre, KCAD Students and UICA Members. Purchase tickets here.

The entire event will last about 70 minutes.

Be sure to get there before 7 p.m. to check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE photographer Erik Howard's short film "Farewell Tour." Howard is the writer and director of the film.

Submissions for the next Open Projector Night open up on May 25. For more information on the event, visit GRFilm.org.

