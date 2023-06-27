Grand Rapids July Fourth Fireworks | Food trucks, music & more

The fireworks display is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The City of Grand Rapids is preparing to light up the skies this weekend with a fireworks display to celebrate the July Fourth holiday on Saturday, July 1.

The family-friendly, free event is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

You can expect food and other vendors, music, activities and of course fireworks!

The entertainment and family activities kick off at 6 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m. when the fireworks display begins. The official website lists the end of the event as 11 p.m.

The event is completely free and anyone is welcome to attend.

“The City of Grand Rapids is proud to once again support the annual fireworks event downtown,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “Community events such as this add to our city’s vibrancy. We are excited to be a part of this great community celebration that is free, accessible and fun for all.”

Guidelines for the 4th of July Celebration event:

No alcohol allowed: This includes social district cups. This is a family-friendly event.

Please leave your large coolers and bags at home.

All coolers and bags are subject to search by security and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

No pets are allowed in Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Pearl Street Bridge, Bridge Street Bridge, Blue Bridge or 6th Street Bridge viewing areas.

No glass bottles are allowed in the above-mentioned areas.

No smoking is allowed in the above-mentioned areas.

No bikes or scooters are permitted in the above-mentioned areas.

No mega horns or blow horns are permitted.

No fireworks or sparklers in Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Pearl Street Bridge, Bridge Street Bridge, Blue Bridge or 6th Street Bridge viewing areas.

This is a rain-or-shine event.

Please follow the CDC guidelines and respect each other’s personal space.

No weapons (pocket knives, firearms, etc.)

No solicitation or unpermitted vending

If your pet gets loose during the fireworks, the Kent County Animal Shelter recommends that you:

Post found pets to local Facebook groups and Nextdoor, or

Hang flyers in the area where the animal was found.

If you see a lost animal, you can also call Kent County Sheriff’s Animal Control at (616) 632-7310.

In Kent County, fireworks are legally allowed to be used on July 3 through July 5. Some cities will have additional time restrictions on fireworks use.

