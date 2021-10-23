Grand Rapids-made app ‘Tabby’, a dating app for cat owners, to be pitched on ‘Shark Tank’

“No matter what happens on Shark Tank, we’re excited to tell the world we’re not kitten around,” said Tabby co-founder and CEO Leigh Isaacson D’Angelo.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids-made app will be clawing its way onto “Shark Tank” next week with a cat-themed product!

“Tabby”, an app made to connect cat owners, will be pitched on “Shark Tank” by co-founder and CEO Leigh Isaacson D’Angelo and brand managers Nathan Kehn and Sterling Davis.

“Cat-lovers want to cut to the chase and find someone who is compatible with their cat-forward lifestyle,” said D’Angelo. “No matter what happens on Shark Tank, we’re excited to tell the world we’re not kitten around. We’re here to help cat-people find love.”

Developed by Emberly Digital, which was founded by Grand Rapids brothers Cameron and Collin Versluis, Tabby aims to connect users who own or want to own cats. The Versluis brothers say they’re “proud to have our pawprints all over” the app’s creation.

D’Angelo also created Dig, a dating app for dog owners.

The episode featuring Tabby will air on 13 ON YOUR SIDE at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

