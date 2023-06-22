Grand Rapids proposed riverfront amphitheater gets approval to move forward

The Convention and Arena Authority needs to secure the property on Market Avenue and continue updating the design work.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is giving approval to a revised plan for a proposed 12,000-seat amphitheater.

Several issues were discussed before the project was given the OK Thursday, including concerns over parking, and noise from concerts and other events.

One of the leaders of the project believes they have sufficient plans to address those concerns.

"We're a growing city. We want to the highest and best use of our property and focus on the river. And so those are all of the things that we're taking into consideration at this level of design," Executive Director of Grand Action 2.0 Kara Wood said.

As for what's next, the Convention and Arena Authority needs to secure the property on Market Avenue and continue updating the design work.

The project is expected to generate nearly $500 Million over the next 30 years and $7 Million in annual wage earnings. The proposed amphitheater is on schedule to be completed before the spring of 2026.

