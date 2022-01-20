x
DeVos Place welcomes RV show to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids has been transformed into the largest RV show in the state.

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, & RV Show kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday. 

There are a dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines combined with 200,000+ square feet making it the biggest RV Show in the state.

Below are the show dates and hours: 

  • Thursday, January 20: 3pm-9pm
  • Friday, January 21: 12pm-9pm
  • Saturday, January 22: 10am-9pm
  • Sunday, January 23: 11am-5pm
  • Multi-Day Ticket: $18 Online Only

