DeVos Place welcomes RV show to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids has been transformed into the largest RV show in the state.

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, & RV Show kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

There are a dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines combined with 200,000+ square feet making it the biggest RV Show in the state.

Below are the show dates and hours:

Thursday, January 20: 3pm-9pm

Friday, January 21: 12pm-9pm

Saturday, January 22: 10am-9pm

Sunday, January 23: 11am-5pm

Multi-Day Ticket: $18 Online Only

