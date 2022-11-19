Local talent to perform at 'A Grown Up Talent Show'

Midwest Movement Collective in Grand Rapids is hosting a unique talent show this weekend, promoting inclusivity and diversity.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you have a talent you’ve been wanting to show off, this is your opportunity. An adult talent show is being hosted by Midwest Movement Collective, a new dance studio that offers movement classes for adults including tap dancing, pole dancing and aerial arts.

“Think of your elementary school talent show—but with grownups,” said Hannah Mico, co-founder of MMC. “We're trying to provide a space for adults to showcase the things they love doing.”

Some of the students will be performing at the show, which starts at 6 p.m. Saturday. Many dance performances can be expected, but the show will also include a singer, a poet and anyone else who feels like entertaining a crowd.

“We're hoping all varieties of talents will be represented, and we've got a pretty diverse show already,” Mico said. “We pride ourselves on being founded on inclusivity, and we really are a space that promotes adults doing things for the sake of enjoying them—not being good at them, not getting better at them, but really just enjoying them as you are,” she said. “So, our talent show isn't meant to be a competition or to show who's the best at anything. It's really a space to share joy and celebrate the things that we love doing.”

Saturday’s show is the first performance-based event at the woman-owned studio which just opened in June, and Mico said she’s excited for the opportunity to showcase local talent.

“We're trying to keep it lowkey casual, no pressure for the performers,” she said. “If you want to come in and improv a piece, or if you want to come hop on the microphone and karaoke a little bit, it's totally up to you. We will hold space for you to do whatever you feel moved to do that night.”

13 ON YOUR SIDE’s Jay Plyburn will be emceeing the event alongside Grand Rapids' own Eirann Betka-Pope.

Tickets to attend the event are $10. You can purchase them online or at the door. If you’d like to sign up as a performer, click here.

