Your complete guide to the Ottawa County Fair

The Ottawa County Fair officially kicks off today and runs through the weekend. This is your complete guide to the fair.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — For over 50 years, the Ottawa County Fair has delighted families and it is back again this week with games, music, animals and more.

The fair officially kicks off on Tuesday, July 25 at 1 p.m. when the gates open.

Tickets to the fair are $5 for people over the age of 12 and completely free for children 12 and under. On Wednesday, you can purchase a "carload" entry for $10 that gets everyone in your car into the fair.

The Ottawa County Fair is held at 1286 Ottawa Beach Rd in Holland.

Throughout the entire week, there will be 4H shows beginning in the morning and happening throughout the day.

There will also be a carnival running from Tuesday through Saturday. Wristbands for rides cost $15 on Tuesday, $20 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and $25 on Saturday.

The fair will also have food, concessions, music, entertainment, a mobile zoo, a playground, tons of different animals and much more.

A complete list of events at the fair is listed below.

Tuesday, July 25 - Children's Day

8:30 a.m. - 4H Dairy Show

9 a.m. - 4H Rabbit Show

1 p.m. - Gates Open

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Children's Day Activities Park Twp Fire, Ottawa County Sheriffs, Lions Club Sight Trailer, Petting Zoo, Face Painting, Great Start to Quality, Ottawa County Farm Bureau, Ottawa County Health Department

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Busy Barn activity

1 p.m. - 4H Feeder Calf Show

1:30 p.m. - Story Time with Mrs Darcy

2 p.m. - Rides Open

2 p.m. - The Conquerors Strength Team

2 p.m. - 4H Poultry Show

3:30 p.m. - Bike & Scooter Giveaway

4 p.m. - 4H Steer Show

4 p.m. - Poster Contest Deadline

5 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Community Tent - Allendale Jazz Orchestra

7:30 p.m. - Grandstand - Unique Motor Sports Night of Destruction / Demo Derby Adults $8, Children 3-10 $4, Under 3 Free

10 p.m. - Beer Tent Closes

Wednesday, July 26 - Senior's Day

8 a.m. - 4H Horse Show

10 a.m. - 4H Cat Show

1 p.m. - Gates Open - Carload Wednesday - $10 per carload

1 - 4 p.m. - Senior's Day Activities MVP, Evergreen Commons, Holland Hospital Blood Pressure Checks

1 - 2:30 p.m. - Russ' Pie & Dairy Dayz Ice Cream

2 p.m. - Elvis Tribute

2 p.m. - 4H Hog Show

2 p.m. - Rides Open

3 p.m. - Bingo

4-8 p.m. - Classic Car Show

5 p.m. - Elvis Tribute

5 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Community Tent - Indie group led by Charis Snyder

7 p.m. - Grandstand - Monster Truck Shootout Admission: $10

10 p.m. - Beer Tent Closes

Thursday, July 27 - Military, Police and Firefighter Appreciation Day

Free gate entry with your uniform or appropriate ID

8:30 a.m. - 4H Dog Show

1 p.m. - Gates Open

2 p.m. - Rides Open

4 p.m. - 4H Auction

5 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Community Tent - Blues Singer Michael J. Howe

7 p.m. - Grandstand - SJO Motorcross Adults $8, Children 3-10 $4, Under 3 Free, Pit Pass $10

10 p.m. - Beer Tent Closes

Friday, July 28

9 a.m. - 4H Goat Show

1 p.m. - Gates Open

2 p.m. - Rides Open

5 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens

5 p.m. - Western Line Dancing

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Community Tent - Park Theatre Karaoke Night

7 p.m. - Grandstand - DeWayne Spaw & Super Kicker Rodeo Adults $10, Children 3-10 $5, Under 3 Free

10 p.m. - Beer Tent Closes

Saturday, July 29

10 a.m. - 4H Donkey Show

12 p.m. - Gates Open

1 p.m. - Rides Open

2 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Community Tent - Park Theatre Open Mic Night

6 p.m. - Grandstand - OCF Mud Runs Adults $8, Children 3-10 $4, Under 3 Free, Pit Pass $10

10 p.m. - Beer Tent Closes

To learn more about the fair, visit OttawaCountyFair.com.

