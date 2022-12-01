THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Hairspray at DeVos opens Wednesday

The Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 performance of Hairspray has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After postponing opening night due to COVID-19, Hairspray at DeVos Performance Hall will open Wednesday night.

Broadway Grand Rapids confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that all other performances this week will play as scheduled.

The Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 performance of Hairspray has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers said Tuesday's sudden cancellation was due to positive cases within the company.

"We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has caused Tuesday night ticket holders. Please hold onto your tickets while we work to reschedule the show. Details will be sent to affected ticket holders by email as soon as they're available," DeVos officials said.

You can find more information or buy tickets for Hairspray here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.