GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Broadway sensation Hamilton is coming to Grand Rapids at the end of January. Broadway Grand Rapids announced Monday that people could have the chance to see it for only $10.

A digital lottery will offer 40 tickets for a discounted price. The lottery will open at 11 a.m. on Jan. 19 for tickets to the opening night performance. Additional lotteries will be held for each show during the musical's run.

Hamilton opens on Jan. 21 and runs until Feb. 9. The acclaimed show is about the story of America told through founding father Alexander Hamilton, who is on the $10 bill.

This how you can enter, according to Broadway Grand Rapids:

Use the official app for Hamilton now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store ( http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

http://hamiltonmusical.com/app). You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register. The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between noon and 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance via email and text message.

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

RELATED VIDEO:

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.