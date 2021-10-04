Hamilton is coming to Grand Rapids

Hamilton is coming to DeVos Performance Hall from Feb. 8-20, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will soon be welcoming the world-renowned musical, Hamilton.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway Grand Rapids announced Monday that Hamilton is coming to DeVos Performance Hall from Feb. 8-20, 2022.

Single tickets for the shows go on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at BroadwayGrandRapids.com or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling Broadway Grand Rapids at 1-616-235-6285 or Ticketmaster at 1-800-982-2787.

According to Broadway Grand Rapids, the maximum purchase limit is eight tickets per account. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $189, with a select number of premium seats available from $249.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Those details will be released at a later date.

