Broadway Grand Rapids to reopen September 2021, bringing back Hamilton

Broadway Grand Rapids plans to reopen September 2021 with five shows from previously announced season and the return of HAMILTON!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Good news for Hamilton fans -- Broadway Grand Rapids is bringing the performance back for the upcoming season.

On Friday, Broadway Grand Rapids (BGR) announced new performance dates and plans to reopen in September of 2021.

The five-show season originally scheduled in the 2020-2021 season will shift to the 2021-2022 season and for two weeks in February 2022, the company will bring Hamilton back to the stage.

Wicked, which was originally scheduled to take the stage in DeVos Performance Hall for three weeks in April of 2021, was not able to be rescheduled. Wicked will return to Grand Rapids in a future season.

Performance dates for the 2021-2022 season are:

COME FROM AWAY: Sept. 21 - 26, 2021

HAIRSPRAY: Jan. 11 - 16, 2022

HAMILTON: Feb. 8-20, 2022

AIN'T TOO PROUD, The Life and Times of the Temptations: March 29 - April 3, 2022

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: May 3-8, 2022

MEAN GIRLS: June 21-26, 2022

As previously announced, a one-night performance of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas was rescheduled to Nov. 29, 2021.

Season ticket packages that have already been purchased will automatically shift to the new dates. Current season ticket holders can also add Hamilton to their season package now.

New season ticket packages including the announced shows, as well as individual tickets for all shows, will go on sale at a future date.

"We are ecstatic that the five shows originally scheduled for this season will still be coming to Grand Rapids," Mike Lloyd, Executive Director, said. "The return of Hamilton is the icing on the cake. We look forward to the curtain rising again and sharing the experience of live theater together."

For more information, visit www.Broadwaygrandrapids.com.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.