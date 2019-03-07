ROTHBURY, Mich. —

Rothbury was filled with festival-goers last weekend for the annual Electric Forest music festival that brings in a massive lineup of bands, and for the ninth year in a row, the Michigan State Police (MSP) provided public safety services.

MSP worked overtime to respond to any disorderly conduct, however, any extra costs were reimbursed by festival promoters so it is a “no cost” service to Michigan citizens, according to the MSP.

Here’s the roundup of the unlawful and criminal activity that the MSP responded to, according to the MSP:

Assault

D rug possession

O perating while intoxicated

Disorderly conduct

F ugitive from justice

70 original complaints

Six subjects were lodged in the Oceana County Jail

24 subjects are pending arrest after review by the Oceana County Prosecutor’s Office

The dates for Electric Forest 2020 have not yet been confirmed.

