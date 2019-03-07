ROTHBURY, Mich. —
Rothbury was filled with festival-goers last weekend for the annual Electric Forest music festival that brings in a massive lineup of bands, and for the ninth year in a row, the Michigan State Police (MSP) provided public safety services.
MSP worked overtime to respond to any disorderly conduct, however, any extra costs were reimbursed by festival promoters so it is a “no cost” service to Michigan citizens, according to the MSP.
Here’s the roundup of the unlawful and criminal activity that the MSP responded to, according to the MSP:
- Assault
- Drug possession
- Operating while intoxicated
- Disorderly conduct
- Fugitive from justice
- 70 original complaints
- Six subjects were lodged in the Oceana County Jail
- 24 subjects are pending arrest after review by the Oceana County Prosecutor’s Office
The dates for Electric Forest 2020 have not yet been confirmed.
