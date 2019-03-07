ROTHBURY, Mich. —

Rothbury was filled with festival-goers last weekend for the annual Electric Forest music festival that brings in a massive lineup of bands, and for the ninth year in a row, the Michigan State Police (MSP) provided public safety services.

MSP worked overtime to respond to any disorderly conduct, however, any extra costs were reimbursed by festival promoters so it is a “no cost” service to Michigan citizens, according to the MSP.  

RELATED: Know your rights if you’re arrested at Electric Forest

Here’s the roundup of the unlawful and criminal activity that the MSP responded to, according to the MSP:

  • Assault 
  • Drug possession 
  • Operating while intoxicated 
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Fugitive from justice 
  • 70 original complaints  
  • Six subjects were lodged in the Oceana County Jail  
  • 24 subjects are pending arrest after review by the Oceana County Prosecutor’s Office  

The dates for Electric Forest 2020 have not yet been confirmed.  

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. 

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. 

 

 

 

 