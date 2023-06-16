x
Here's how to watch hot air balloons fly in this weekend

Hudsonville Balloon Days is free to attend Friday and Saturday. Organizers said it's a $10 donation to park at Unity Christian High School.
Credit: WZZM

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The weather for Father's Day weekend is shaping up for perfect flying conditions for hot air balloon pilots taking part in Hudsonville Balloon Days Friday and Saturday. 

It's the second year for the event, and organizers are bringing more than a dozen hot air balloons, music, crafts and food trucks for morning, afternoon and evening fun at the fields behind Unity Cristian High School.

From 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, you can watch hot air balloons fly in, and then again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

A fan favorite, the Balloon Glow, is taking place Friday and Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Here's a list of food vendors: 

  • Big Mikes Kettle Corn
  • S&S Baileys Concessions
  • Holy Smokers
  • Zach’s Sprinkles and Sweets
  • Peppinos Pizza
  • Kona Ice
  • Gretchen’s Kitchen
  • Let’s Taco Bout It
  • Airborne Burritos
  • Grandpa Jacks Street Food

You can learn more about the event here.

ATTENTION… The Hudsonville Balloon Days is free to the public, Parking is a $10 donation to park at Unity Christian High...

Posted by Hudsonville Balloon Days on Thursday, June 15, 2023

