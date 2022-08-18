Grand Rapids to host celebration of Indian culture this weekend

A tickets-only gala kicks off the weekend on Friday. Saturday's celebration at Rosa Parks Circle is free to the public.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will be host to a celebration of Indian culture and heritage this weekend.

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation is putting on the India Day Gala and Awards Dinner on Friday, Aug. 19 at the JW Marriott.

The event begins with a VIP celebrity meet-and-greet with Bhagyashree Dassani and Abhimanyu Dassani. This mother and son are famous for Hindi language films.

You can buy tickets to the gala here.

Then on Saturday, a free public event begins at 11 a.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

Organizers said you'll find authentic Indian food, vendors, family activities, entertainment and more.

The event ends at 11 p.m.

We invite you to our Gala! A two-day celebration of the culture and festivities of India and fundraiser for the... Posted by Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation on Thursday, July 28, 2022

