Grand Rapids to host celebration of Indian culture this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will be host to a celebration of Indian culture and heritage this weekend.
The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation is putting on the India Day Gala and Awards Dinner on Friday, Aug. 19 at the JW Marriott.
The event begins with a VIP celebrity meet-and-greet with Bhagyashree Dassani and Abhimanyu Dassani. This mother and son are famous for Hindi language films.
You can buy tickets to the gala here.
Then on Saturday, a free public event begins at 11 a.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.
Organizers said you'll find authentic Indian food, vendors, family activities, entertainment and more.
The event ends at 11 p.m.
